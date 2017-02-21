Congressman Gallagher carries on “Save the Bay” project

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The first Save the Bay kick-off meeting was held Tuesday in Green Bay with Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay). It’s an initiative passed on by former congressman Reid Ribble.

The project aims to rid the waters of Green Bay and Lake Michigan of phosphorous, nitrogen, and contaminated sediment.

Taking the ‘all hands on deck’ approach is the only way Rep. Gallagher said “Save the Bay” will work.

“We had farmers from the local area, we had representatives from DNR, we had members from my own staff that have been working this issue, we had chambers from both Appleton and Brown County,” said Gallagher.

Gallagher said he’s honored to carry on the initiative of cleaning our waterways, something his predecessor was passionate about.

“It’s about how do we just ensure that the next generation has clean water, clean air and that’s something I think unites a lot of people,” said Gallagher.

The issue is serious according to environmentalists who have been a part of this project over the last few years.

“We do here in Northeast Wisconsin have water quality challenges. Folks may have heard of the dead zone in Green Bay. Certainly people in the Fox Valley area know about the harmful algae blooms that happened in Lake Winnebago, and so there’s lots of work to be done to help improve and clean our water,” said Nicole Van Helden, Director of Conservation for The Nature Conservancy.

As far as solutions, Congressman Gallagher said it varies because what works for one part of the region may not work elsewhere.

“We’ve got farmers just experimenting with different ways of tackling this issue and gathering data and even then it’s so complex and it’s going to take some years before we can really know what the data is telling us and so that’s why we really want to take an evidence based approach to this,” said Gallagher.

Keeping the conversation going and trying out new techniques is where the initiative will go from here.