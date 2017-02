OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a crash involving a school bus and a semi with a diesel tank.

The scene is located at Highway 45 and Givens Road in the town of Hortonia. That’s west of Hortonville and south of New London.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of Highway 45 are closed in both directions at Givens Road.

Action 2 News is working to get additional details on this crash. We will keep you updated.