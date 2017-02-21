De Pere public safety officers honored

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) — Four De Pere rescue workers are recognized at a ceremony tonight, devoted to public safety members.

“I just did my job,” says De Pere firefighter Tom Nelson, one of tonight’s recipients. “To me I did nothing special.”

It’s not about the recognition, instead what they say is a “calling” to the job.

“They just do their jobs, and go about it quietly,” says De Pere Chief of Police Derek Beiderwieden. “Sometimes when you get a nod from the community, such as this, it does boost morale and it kind of helps lift you up.”

Those honored call the experience “humbling,” something they didn’t expect, or try to earn.

“We don’t get into this line of work to win awards or become rich,” Nelson says. “It’s about taking care of our neighbors and helping people, solving their problems. And that’s what we do every day.”

Above all, recipients say it isn’t about their individual recognition, but instead the work of their departments at whole.

“It’s not just me,” says Melissa Vand Wettering, an award recipient and police officer for the City of De Pere. “There are a lot of other people who had their hands in this program and help make it successful. Really it’s an award for our department, not just me by myself.”

This year marks the second annual award. Organizers say they hope to continue the event every year.