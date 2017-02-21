Evers, Holtz advance in state superintendent’s race

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers and former Beloit superintendent and 1999 principal of the year Lowell Holtz will face each other in the April 4 general election.

The Associated Press declared Evers and Holtz the nominees based on unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary.

Evers is completing his second term as the state’s top education official in charge of the Department of Public Instruction.

The race is officially nonpartisan, but Evers’s base of support comes from Democrats, teachers unions and groups that advocate for public schools, while Holtz is backed by numerous conservative groups and about two dozen Republican state lawmakers.

Evers opposes expanding school choice programs. Holtz supports expanding them.

Evers issued a statement shortly after the Associated Press announced he was advancing. It reads in part:

Tonight is a victory for the kids, parents, teachers and Wisconsin’s public education system — and I am proud of where we are today. We have high graduation rates, suspensions are down, attendance is up, and the number of kids earning college credit in high school is at an all-time high. Despite these successes, we have serious challenges facing our schools. A larger share of our kids live in poverty, one in five students has a mental health need, and we have a growing teacher shortage that is furthered by divisive rhetoric. Our rural schools are facing declining enrollment and are struggling to keep the lights on. We have a broken funding system that does not fulfill the promise of lifting all kids up through education. Funding public schools is not a Republican or a Democratic issue, it is our society’s moral obligation to care for our children. Education gives kids a ladder of opportunity, and every child, not just some, deserve the resources Wisconsin should invest in them: kids with two parents and a white picket fence, kids with special needs, kids of color and kids who come to school hungry. I believe in Wisconsin’s public schools, and I believe that I’m the only candidate who voters can trust to put kids first each and every single day.

Dodgeville administrator and education consultant John Humphries came in a distant third in the three-way primary.

Humphries shook up the contest last week by releasing emails and other documents he says show Holtz offered him a $150,000 state job and broad authority over the largest schools if he got out of the race.

Humphries issued a statement Tuesday night:

I would like to congratulate each of my opponents for their victories in today’s primary election. During this campaign, each of us displayed our commitment to improving educational outcomes for Wisconsin students. We may not have agreed on how to get there, but there is no denying we are all passionate about that outcome. I remain convinced that Wisconsin students can achieve so much more with the right leadership at DPI. By challenging the status quo, engaging and empowering parents and local stakeholders, and by honestly assessing all aspects of our schools, the adults in Wisconsin can finally do right by our children. I look forward to seeing a vigorous public debate between the remaining candidates over the next 6 weeks. I encourage voters to consider Dr. Evers’ track record and ask what he plans to do differently. I encourage voters to learn more about Dr. Holtz’ proposals –the status quo cannot stand any longer in Wisconsin.”

Turnout for the February primary was expected to be low statewide.