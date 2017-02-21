Governor Walker Highlights K-12 Education in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) – Governor Scott Walker was in Waupaca Tuesday highlighting the $11.5 billion outlined in his budget for K-12 education.

The governor has received criticism from making cuts to education in the past.

He now says education is on the top of the list for his budget in order to grow the workforce.

“This is not about backfilling anything from the past, this is about looking forward,” Gov. Walker said.

Tuesday’s stop at Waupaca High School was, in part, to gain support to try to make sure the money he’s allotted for K-12 education in his 2017-2018 budget gets passed.

“If state representatives and state senators are going to vote in favor of this they need to hear from the public not just from me,” Walker said.

The governor said the money allocated for K-12 education is the most the state has ever given.

“It’s refreshing. It’s been a number of years since school districts have realized that kind of revenue,” Greg Nyen, superintendent for the School District of Waupaca, said.

The school district of Waupaca said it gets nearly $10 million, or about 40 percent, of its funding from the state and said the increase in funding would help a lot.

“To increase our student achievement, to lower staffing ratios or staffing levels, to provide technology in the classrooms, to provide extracurricular opportunities for our students,” Nyen said.

Currently, each school district gets $250 per student. The proposal would increase that amount to $450 per student in the first year then $654 in the second year.

In order to get that, district employees would be required to pay at least 12 percent of their healthcare costs.

The School District of Waupaca said that is not a problem because its employees have been paying between 12 and 15 percent of healthcare costs for years.