High school scoreboard: Tuesday, February 21

Girls’ basketball scores are listed by division, then alphabetically by winner.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1
Green Bay Preble 75, Sheboygan South 39
Manitowoc Lincoln 66, Green Bay East 55
Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 84, Milwaukee South 52
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 58, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 47
West Allis Central 70, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 26
Division 2
Ashwaubenon 67, Marinette 44
Baraboo 54, Reedsburg Area 45
Catholic Memorial 74, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 2
Delavan-Darien 64, Fort Atkinson 57
Green Bay Southwest 58, Menasha 28
Jefferson 49, Westosha Central 41
Kaukauna 65, Green Bay West 47
Kewaskum 52, West Bend East 43
La Crosse Central 52, Sparta 38
La Crosse Logan 56, Ashland 52
Milw. Washington 72, Milwaukee North 19
Milwaukee Lutheran 77, Milwaukee Madison 49
Monona Grove 69, Sauk Prairie 66
Mosinee 50, Waupaca 43
Oregon 50, Portage 37
Port Washington 62, Brown Deer 43
Rhinelander 53, Antigo 45
River Falls 35, New Richmond 28
Shawano Comm. 79, Wausau East 73
South Milwaukee 68, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 53
Waterford 67, Elkhorn Area 35
Waukesha North 40, Greendale 37
Wauwatosa West 53, Messmer 49
West Bend West 56, Nicolet 32
Wisconsin Lutheran 68, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 22
Division 3
Arcadia 69, Mauston 51
Baldwin-Woodville 63, Ellsworth 31
Big Foot 71, Palmyra-Eagle 45
Black River Falls 63, Viroqua 45
Brodhead 58, East Troy 41
Clinton 48, Lake Mills 34
Columbus 69, Berlin 49
Denmark 55, Chilton 33
Kewaunee 72, New Holstein 36
Kiel 56, Sturgeon Bay 17
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Turner 38
Lodi 44, Adams-Friendship 41
Marshall 73, Evansville 26
Mayville 54, Ripon 35
Nekoosa 54, Westfield Area 22
North Fond du Lac 52, Campbellsport 46
Northland Pines 63, Clintonville 33
Oconto 59, Oconto Falls 49
Oostburg 47, Cedar Grove-Belgium 37
Osceola 49, Barron 46
Prescott 66, Spooner 41
Racine St. Catherine’s 57, Milwaukee Carmen 12
River Valley 48, Prairie du Chien 25
Saint Thomas More 61, Obama SCTE 14
Sheboygan Falls 66, Brillion 61
Southern Door 57, Two Rivers 48
University School of Milwaukee 67, Saint Francis 4
Watertown Luther Prep 50, Omro 46
Xavier 64, Tomahawk 34
Division 4
Abbotsford 67, Chequamegon 18
Algoma 55, Weyauwega-Fremont 20
Auburndale 33, Crandon 27
Belleville 60, Parkview 36
Bonduel 69, Laona-Wabeno 27
Boscobel 55, Luther 46
Boyceville 72, Cadott 48
Cambridge 77, Iowa-Grant 36
Colby 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34
Crivitz 57, Spencer 51
Edgar 65, Menominee Indian 40
Fall Creek 54, Glenwood City 36
Fennimore 55, Montello 45
Gibraltar 50, Pacelli 49, 2OT
Grantsburg 61, Cumberland 32
Hope Christian 57, Destiny 20
Horicon 55, Princeton/Green Lake 47
Kohler 55, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 48
Ladysmith 61, Athens 50
Lancaster 46, New Glarus 41
Manawa 53, Roncalli 47
Markesan 44, Random Lake 37
Mondovi 42, Stanley-Boyd 29
Necedah 60, Whitehall 23
Ozaukee 61, Wayland Academy 11
Spring Valley 46, Elmwood/Plum City 31
St. Mary Catholic 42, Iola-Scandinavia 34
St. Marys Springs 62, Dodgeland 27
Stratford 50, Coleman 25
Unity 71, Phillips 69
Waterloo 48, Deerfield 30
Division 5
Almond-Bancroft 40, Port Edwards 37
Argyle 49, Randolph 34
Assumption 61, Tigerton 49
Augusta 59, Gilmanton 24
Bangor 91, Weston 13
Barneveld 85, Madison Country Day 10
Bayfield 88, Winter 54
Belmont 60, De Soto 55
Benton 59, Highland 39
Blair-Taylor 49, Granton 12
Cashton 40, Royall 29
Central Wisconsin Christian 63, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 34
Clayton 77, New Auburn 15
Clear Lake 46, Thorp 39
Columbus Catholic 57, Marion 23
Elcho 64, St. Thomas Aquinas/Lena 31
Eleva-Strum 46, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 41
Fall River 68, Cambria-Friesland 35
Flambeau 65, Lake Holcombe 27
Gillett 61, Florence 23
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61, Sevastopol 31
Gresham Community 55, Phelps 43
Heritage Christian 54, Faith Christian 23
Hilbert 55, Salam School 10
Hillsboro 57, Wonewoc-Center 18
Independence 55, Pepin/Alma 27
Juda 66, Albany 54
Lincoln 64, New Lisbon 53
Loyal 77, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 29
Luck 62, Frederic 34
McDonell Central 67, Cornell 20
Mercer 67, Mellen 41
Newman Catholic 70, Greenwood 59
Niagara 45, Oneida Nation 36
Northwood 52, Webster 31
Oakfield 54, Johnson Creek 29
Owen-Withee 69, Turtle Lake 39
Potosi 56, Ithaca 49
Prairie Farm 49, Bruce 47
Prentice 64, Birchwood 20
Rib Lake 46, Gilman 34
Rio 66, Pecatonica 13
River Ridge 50, Kickapoo 28
Riverdale 71, North Crawford 27
Rosholt 62, Bowler 54
Seneca 54, La Farge 39
Sheboygan Lutheran 33, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 30
Shell Lake 54, Butternut 35
Shullsburg 53, Southwestern 12
Siren 54, Drummond 36
Solon Springs 39, Hurley 32
Suring 51, Lena 33
Three Lakes 72, Goodman/Pembine 33
Tri-County 58, Pittsville 24
Wauzeka-Steuben 63, Cassville 53
Wild Rose 48, Northland Lutheran 36
Williams Bay 52, University Lake/Trinity 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brookfield East 73, Oconomowoc 45
De Pere 56, Sheboygan North 55
Eau Claire North 77, D.C. Everest 70
Fall River 72, Princeton/Green Lake 55
Janesville Craig 79, DeForest 48
La Crosse Central 79, Eau Claire Memorial 59
Marquette University 66, Whitefish Bay 60
Mauston 47, Richland Center 44
Merrill 73, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 71
Milw. Washington 96, Milwaukee Madison 48
Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 74, Milwaukee King 54
Milwaukee Hamilton 105, Milw. Bay View 81
Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 93, Milwaukee Golda Meir 88
Milwaukee South 56, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 43
Milwaukee Vincent 97, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 67
Oshkosh North 58, Kimberly 57
Saint Lawrence Seminary 66, Stockbridge 54
Salam School 95, Tenor/Veritas 28
Stoughton 85, Fort Atkinson 43
Superior 63, Ashland 52
Union Grove 61, Whitewater 58
Wisconsin Valley Luth. 60, Northland Lutheran 47