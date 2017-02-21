Historic Manitowoc County stagecoach inn on the move

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – An historic stagecoach inn is on the move in Manitowoc County.

On Tuesday, crews will move the Meeme House Inn in Newton to the Manitowoc County Historical Society’s Pinecrest Historical Village.

The inn was purchased by the historical society in 2013. It includes a livery stable and poll house.

Crews have been working for a year to prep the inn for its move.

Click here for history and details of the restoration project.

Once it arrives at the 60-acre Pinecrest Historical Village, it will be restored to “its glory in 1915” and serve as an interactive living history museum.

The Manitowoc County Historical Society says the inn was built in 1855 by immigrant farmer Michael Herr as a stagecoach stop.

Visitors would spend $1 per day for supper, lodging, breakfast, and feed and stabling for their horses.

During the Civil War, there was a rally at the ballroom. The Historical Society says the next day, volunteers walked to Manitowoc to join the battle.

The Manitowoc Historical Society is non-profit, and it needs more funding for the restoration project. Click here for information on how to donate.