Historic ‘Meeme House Inn’ takes a big step in relocation efforts

MEEME, Wis (WBAY) – A Manitowoc County landmark is getting a new lease on life thanks to the local historical society. The Meeme House Inn, a building that is over 150 years old, will be moved to Pinecrest Historical Village in the city of Manitowoc — but it is not going all in one piece.

Executive Director of the Manitowoc County Historical Society, Amy Meyer, sums up the importance of the Inn to the surrounding area, “The Meeme House is a late 1800’s stage coach inn, and for this community it really was the essence of this community.”

Over the lifetime of the inn, it has served as a hub for political, agricultural as well as social gatherings.

Charlie Bauer, a member of the Historical Society, played a key role in moving the project forward and says it was a common gathering place to eat and drink, “On a Friday and Saturday, there were a lot of people here, weddings here, the Fourth of July celebrations were just unbelievable here.”

That is why the Manitowoc County Historical Society began raising funds to preserve the landmark. Meyer explains it has been a long road to get to this point. “It’s been a journey about three years in the making. The historical society purchased the building in 2013, and we’ve been working towards a successful relocation to Pinecrest Historical Village.”

The original plan was to move the house in one piece, but when they found out it was too tall to go under power lines they decided their best option was to remove the roof. That meant long hours of bracing, clearing, cutting and securing iron beams that could support the 40 ton weight of the top level alone.

Even with the roof removed, the work is far from over. Bauer says, “It’s quite a process yet here before it goes down the road, and that’s not going to happen today.”

That includes the return of winter weather so the ground hardens when it freezes. Meyer sees the unseasonable warm temperatures as both a blessing and a curse.

“The nice warm weather makes it nice for the workers, it’s easier to get things done, more manageable, less layers, but also it does cause some mud and issues with just bringing a structure of this size and it’s complicated nature through a farm field to get to its foundation that’s waiting for it.”