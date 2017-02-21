Ice conditions deteriorating on Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Ice cover on the Great Lakes has all but disappeared during this incredibly mild stretch of weather.

It also means rapidly deteriorating ice conditions on the Bay of Green Bay, and a warning from those who know the ice the best.

“The conditions we got right now are just something I’ve never seen this time of year,” says Zach Burgess, owner of Why Knot Charters and Guide Service.

Two days ago, Burgess decided it was no longer safe to guide clients ice fishing on the bay.

“I had all my stuff off this weekend, I hear of a few guys on the other side that were pulling stuff off today with airboats because they couldn’t get back out there with 4-wheelers,” says Burgess.

At landings like Lipsky’s Bar in Dyckesville, there’s no sign of any activity on the ice and there are small sections of open water.

Burgess says while there’s more than a foot of ice in many areas, it’s starting to honeycomb and absorb moisture.

“Fifteen inches of ice and 4-5 swings with a chisel and you could go through in spots, and normally that would take about 20 swings. My recommendation to everyone is if you are going to venture out, definitely no vehicles, ATVs, nothing out there right now. Foot traffic is still OK in spots, but definitely walk with a chisel because there are some spots getting very soft,” says Burgess.

Burgess hopes the forecast’s cooldown in the days to come will lead to a few more ice fishing opportunities.

But he also spent the day buying parts for his boat.

“It’s March weather in February, so it’s late ice conditions and they’re going to stay that way for the rest of the season,” says Burgess.