Man accused of exposing himself to women in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh Police say they’ve identified a 22-year-old man who exposed himself to several women.

Officers say the Oshkosh man was driving around the community, pulling up next to women, and exposing his penis to them.

It happened at various locations in the city on Feb. 20, 2017, between the hours of 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The police department is seeking additional victims. If you have any information, contact Detective Jeremy Wilson at (920) 236-5732.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

