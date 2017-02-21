Mild winter weather could impact Northeast Wisconsin road projects

For those of you who take I-41 to work each day, your spring and summer will be filled with brakes lights and possibly delays.

The DOT has already started work on a 14 million dollar project that will rehab more than 10 miles of the interstate between County Road J in Outagamie County and Orange Lane in Brown County.

A spring like thaw might be a welcome sight to some, but it’s also the beginning of lots of orange on area highways, and a major re-paving project on I-41 between Kaukauna and De Pere.

WI DOT Regional Communications Manager Mark Kantola said,”It’s something that needs to be done. That road is in pretty bad shape. Anybody who drives it knows they can bounces, especially if your hauling a trailer, behind you, you can really tell it’s been repaved and repaved many many times, patched. It’s gotten to the point where it really has to have a new layer put down.”

To avoid traffic back-ups, much of the lane closures starting in late March will take place at night, but already some utility work has begun.

While the project is scheduled to be over by November, there is a chance it might get done sooner especially if the weather stays mild– giving crews a chance to be out longer and get a jump start on prep work.

It’s the same situation for Outagamie County where crews who would normally be plowing snow are doing lots of routine maintenance.

However– there is a downside.

“That freeze thaw cycle back and forth sometimes can cause havoc for our pavement. So, I think right now the jury is still out if it really is beneficial for us or detrimental,” said Outagamie County Highway Commissioner Dean Steingraber.

Although, for the I-41 project— mild weather can bump up the completion date.

Kantola said, “You know the nice weather just allows them to do more for longer periods of time so it could have an effect at the end where the project is wrapped up a little sooner.”