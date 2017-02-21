N-H-M shuts out defending state champs Appleton United, Bay Port upsets Notre Dame

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) — The #1 Neenah-Hortonville-Menasha boy’s hockey team did not allow a goal against defending state champion #5 Appleton United, winning 4-0 Tuesday at Tri-County Ice Arena in the WIAA sectional semifinals. NHM will face Bay Port on Saturday, February 25, at Cornerstone Ice Center (3 PM).
Scoring Summary
2nd period
10:49 – Goal by Tyler Hafeman; assist Alec Elkin
9:41 – Goal by Reid Molitor; assist by Travis Treml
10:30 – Goal by Alec Elkin; assist by Hafeman, Molitor
3rd period
17:37 – Goal by Travis Treml – empty net
N-H-M goalie Preston Long – 28 saves / 28 shots
Bay Port 4, Notre Dame 2
Ashwaubenon, Wis. (WBAY) — #6 Bay Port upset #2 Notre Dame 4-2 after going ahead 3-0 to start.
Icebears 5, Appleton United 0
Ashwaubenon, Wis. (WBAY) — #2 Green Bay Co-Op Ice Bears defeated Appleton West Co-Op 5-0 at Cornerstone Tuesday night.
Arrowhead 6, Waupun 0
Avalanche 4, West Salem/Bangor 2
Bay Port/Pulaski 4, Notre Dame 2
Beloit Memorial 6, Kenosha 0
Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 2
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 0
Hudson 10, Somerset 0
Neenah/Hortonville 4, Appleton United 0
Stevens Point 9, D.C. Everest 1
Sun Prairie 2, Middleton 1
Superior 5, New Richmond 2
University School of Milwaukee 6, Brookfield 0
Verona Area 5, Madison West 3
Waukesha 3, KM/Mukwonago 2
Wausau West 8, Northland Pines 0
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2, Onalaska 1
Bay Area 5, Appleton United 0
Central Wisconsin 8, Northland Pines 0
Fox Cities 2, Point-Rapids 1
Hayward/Spooner 3, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 2
Hudson 7, Western Wisconsin 2
Sun Prairie 3, Onalaska 1
USM 2, Fond du Lac 1