N-H-M shuts out defending state champs Appleton United, Bay Port upsets Notre Dame

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) — The #1 Neenah-Hortonville-Menasha boy’s hockey team did not allow a goal against defending state champion #5 Appleton United, winning 4-0 Tuesday at Tri-County Ice Arena in the WIAA sectional semifinals. NHM will face Bay Port on Saturday, February 25, at Cornerstone Ice Center (3 PM).

Scoring Summary

2nd period

10:49 – Goal by Tyler Hafeman; assist Alec Elkin

9:41 – Goal by Reid Molitor; assist by Travis Treml

10:30 – Goal by Alec Elkin; assist by Hafeman, Molitor

3rd period

17:37 – Goal by Travis Treml – empty net

N-H-M goalie Preston Long – 28 saves / 28 shots

Bay Port 4, Notre Dame 2

Ashwaubenon, Wis. (WBAY) — #6 Bay Port upset #2 Notre Dame 4-2 after going ahead 3-0 to start.

Icebears 5, Appleton United 0

Ashwaubenon, Wis. (WBAY) — #2 Green Bay Co-Op Ice Bears defeated Appleton West Co-Op 5-0 at Cornerstone Tuesday night.

BOYS HOCKEY Arrowhead 6, Waupun 0

Avalanche 4, West Salem/Bangor 2

Bay Port/Pulaski 4, Notre Dame 2

Beloit Memorial 6, Kenosha 0

Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 2

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 0

Hudson 10, Somerset 0

Neenah/Hortonville 4, Appleton United 0

Stevens Point 9, D.C. Everest 1

Sun Prairie 2, Middleton 1

Superior 5, New Richmond 2

University School of Milwaukee 6, Brookfield 0

Verona Area 5, Madison West 3

Waukesha 3, KM/Mukwonago 2

Wausau West 8, Northland Pines 0

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2, Onalaska 1

GIRLS HOCKEY Bay Area 5, Appleton United 0

Central Wisconsin 8, Northland Pines 0

Fox Cities 2, Point-Rapids 1

Hayward/Spooner 3, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 2

Hudson 7, Western Wisconsin 2

Sun Prairie 3, Onalaska 1

USM 2, Fond du Lac 1