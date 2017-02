A Neenah woman will serve three years in federal prison for credit card fraud.

Prosecutors say Cathy Konkol used stolen credit cards given to her by a person she met on a dating website.

Between January 2015 and April 2016, she bought $208,000 worth of merchandise from electronics stores in Appleton and Oshkosh and took out cash advances.

She was directed to send the majority of the cash and merchandise to Nigeria and Malaysia, according to investigators.