Parents, New London School District reacts to school bus crash

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) – Cathy Davey kids were on the New London School bus that crashed.

She received a text at 7:27 a.m. — a text parents don’t want to receive.

“My son texted me right after it happened. He said a ‘semi just hit us but me and Maggie are okay'” said Davey.

Davey was relieved to know her son and daughter were fine but was concerned about the other students on the bus.

The School District of New London says while law enforcement and emergency personnel did their jobs on site, the district was ready to support the students and families involved.

“Whether it is getting those to treatment, if needed, or whether it’s connecting with moms and dads who need to connect with their kids or the schools to watch over those who decided to stay at school,” said New London Schools District Administrator Kathy Gwidt.

The district says it communicated with parents throughout the day and will continue to provide the resources students need.

“I can’t stress enough that student safety is utmost importance, that we’re always looking out for the safety for our kids and ensuring that safety is our first and foremost importance,” said Gwidt.

After their scary experience this morning, Davey says she picked her kids up from school after they were dropped off by a separate bus.

But her kids will be back on the bus tomorrow.

“Everything’s fine, I mean think about how many kids get bused everyday, all day, accidents are few and far between,” said Davey.