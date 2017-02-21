Police identify suspect, victim in Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Police Department has identified a suspect and victim in a fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers say the victim is 20-year-old Andrew Z. Tohulka of Green Bay.

18-year-old Bryant T. Ellis has been arrested on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Monday at 3:19 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Harold St.

They found Tohulka dead at the scene.

Ellis was taken into custody.

Police are still gathering information and asking anyone who could help the investigation to call them at 920-448-3208. Anonymous tips can be left via Crimestoppers at 920-432-7867 or text GBTIP and information to 274637.