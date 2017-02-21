“Redneck Chaos” sentenced to federal prison in local sextortion case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A child exploitation suspect known has “Redneck Chaos” has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Redneck Chaos, nee Timothy B. Brady II, was sentenced on Feb. 17 in the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Green Bay.

The United States Attorney’s Office says Redneck Chaos of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, exchanged texts and instant messages with “scores of underage girls across the country.”

Two of the victims are located in Northeast Wisconsin.

Redneck Chaos, 22, convinced the girls to send him sexually explicit photos and videos, and called them his “slaves” while identifying himself as “master.”

He would then threaten to send the photos to the victims’ parents, schools, and friends if the girls didn’t give him more explicit photos and videos.

During sentencing, Chief Judge Griesbach noted the “serious psychological effects that his acts of exploitation will have on his victims.”

The case was a joint investigation between the Seymour Police Department, Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and FBI.

The case was uncovered by Project Safe Childhood.