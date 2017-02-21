Sorry, you did NOT win a Spanish lottery

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) – How to recognize a scam: You don’t win a lottery you didn’t enter.
Fox Valley Metro police received word from people in Kimberly who recently received a notice that they won $4.5 million in a Spanish lottery promotion.
The letter raises a number of red flags:
Flag #1: The letter says the winner’s name was chosen from 36,000 names from eight countries and continents — but it’s addressed to the attention of “Stake Winner.”
Flag #2: It asks you to call or email your bank account information to receive the “price” (sic) money.
Flag #3: To receive the winnings, you have to be in the Madrid office in person or pay for an agent to appear on your behalf.
Flag #4: It encourages the recipient to spend some of their winnings to enter the international lottery drawing with a $1.3 billion jackpot.
Flag #5: The letter asks you not to tell anybody about your prize.
“Remember you can’t win a lottery you didn’t purchase a ticket for,” the Fox Valley Metro Police Department says. “Thank you to those notifying our police department so we can educate others.”