Sorry, you did NOT win a Spanish lottery

Fox Valley Metro police remind you: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

By Published: Updated:

spanish-lottery-scamKIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) – How to recognize a scam: You don’t win a lottery you didn’t enter.

Fox Valley Metro police received word from people in Kimberly who recently received a notice that they won $4.5 million in a Spanish lottery promotion.

The letter raises a number of red flags:

Flag #1: The letter says the winner’s name was chosen from 36,000 names from eight countries and continents — but it’s addressed to the attention of “Stake Winner.”

Flag #2: It asks you to call or email your bank account information to receive the “price” (sic) money.

Flag #3: To receive the winnings, you have to be in the Madrid office in person or pay for an agent to appear on your behalf.

Flag #4: It encourages the recipient to spend some of their winnings to enter the international lottery drawing with a $1.3 billion jackpot.

Flag #5: The letter asks you not to tell anybody about your prize.

“Remember you can’t win a lottery you didn’t purchase a ticket for,” the Fox Valley Metro Police Department says. “Thank you to those notifying our police department so we can educate others.”

 

 

