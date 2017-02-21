What’s next for GB Mayor Jim Schmitt? Council leaders weigh in

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday night, the mayor of Green Bay narrowly escaped being ousted from his position, keeping his job by just one council vote in a special hearing. That happened after Mayor Jim Schmitt was convicted of violating campaign finance laws in December.

Although the council vote to keep him in office Monday night, that doesn’t necessarily mean his job is safe.

Council leaders vary on what they believe could be ahead for the mayor.

Barb Dorff of the Green Bay City Council said, “One of the things that we were asked to think about before we made our decision was- ‘is the mayor capable of carrying on his duties? Can he still successfully run the city?'” -and, in my opinion, he’s proving to me that he is still leading the city.”

Alderwoman Barb Dorff says now that the hearing is finished, she wants to move forward with Mayor Schmitt in office.

Dorff was one of three who voted there was not just cause to remove the mayor from office, against the nine aldermen who voted that there was.

Randy Scannell of the Green Bay City Council said, “The citizen complaint I think was justified. It was supported by the evidence. And there was just cause to remove the mayor if we wanted to.”

Scannell, however, wants a vote to reflect the choice of the 104,000 or so people who live in the city.

“It wasn’t clear to me that the majority of Green Bay citizens want the mayor removed, and so for me, the only way to solve that is with a recall election,” he said.

City Clerk Kris Teske told Action 2 News Tuesday that no one has filed a petition for recall… yet.

“I expect that there will be an effort to recall him,” said Scannell, because he believes it is the fairest way to vote.

The mayor’s office had no comment for us, but Monday night, the mayor said, “to face a recall, it’s very difficult. And it’s not something I want to do, but I’m going to do what’s best for green bay.”

“This needs to be done, it needs to be over, and we do need to move on and do wonderful things for Green Bay,” said Dorff.

“I don’t think this is behind us. I think those who think the mayor should go are going to continue to agitate for that and I fully support their right to do that, and I know where they’re coming from and I have no problem with that, and I expect that to go on,” said Scannell.