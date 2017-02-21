Wisconsin state schools superintendent field to be narrowed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The field of candidates running for superintendent of Wisconsin’s public schools is being narrowed.

Three candidates are on the ballot Tuesday for the post as Wisconsin’s top education official running the state Department of Public Instruction. The two highest vote-getters will advance to the April 4 general election.

Incumbent Tony Evers is running for a third term. He’s being challenged by consultant John Humphries and former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz.

Humphries shook up the race by making public a document he says shows Holtz had offered him a deal for a $150,000 state job and broad control over the largest school districts if he dropped out of the race.

Holtz has said there was no offer and he was just discussing ideas brought forward by others.

