2 hurt when semi crashes into car turning off Highway 54

ROYALTON, Wis. (WBAY) – Two people had to be airlifted after a crash on Highway 54 in the Waupaca County township of Royalton.

The sheriff’s office says at 11:20 a.m. a car was preparing to turn into a private driveway off the highway. A semi truck tried to pass the car on the shoulder and crashed into the turning car.

We don’t know the conditions of the two women in the car — the 70-year-old driver and her 92-year-old passenger, both from New London. ThedaStar and Flight for Life helicopters both responded to the scene.

The driver of the semi, identified only as being 58 and from Marinette, was not hurt.

The crash scene blocked the highway in both directions. The highway was closed for about two hours.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.