Appleton city assessor wants to close “dark store” loophole costing taxpayers money

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) — The city of Appleton is trying to close a Wisconsin tax loophole that could be costing average taxpayers money.

It’s called the dark store method, and it allows big box stores to lower their property tax assessment, which could increase yours.

Think of it this way: The city has a certain tax budget it has to hit each year. Industrial, commercial and residential taxes all funnel into that budget. When one doesn’t meet its expectation, residential taxes have to pick up the slack, in essence, passing it on to you.

“The tax burden has to get paid and it just shifts from one property owner to other property owners,” said DeAnn Brosman, Appleton’s city assessor.

Brosman says the dark store tax loophole comes down to how a property is assessed. The city tells the store how much it’s worth in taxes, but it allows a store to challenge it in court by using comparable stores as examples. The problem is that loophole allows them to compare their stores to vacant ones, which generally have a lower value.

In the city of Appleton, target was refunded $79,128 in 2013. Walgreens was refunded $385,633 in 2015. CVS is set to receive a refund of $339,594 this year and that money is being refunded by residents.

“We have had to pay out various tax refunds to 4 different retailers over the last few years and that has cost the average homeowner $32,” said Brosman.

But Brosman said the city has a lot more properties at risk of using the dark store method and if those are approved that“would cost the average homeowner $140 per year in taxes.

Brosman’s resolution to close the loophole gained unanimous support Wednesday night at the community and economic development committee meeting in Appleton.

“I think it’s important for us to look at our tax structure in general so that the burden doesn’t always move to the individual homeowners in the community,” said Alderperson Margret Mann, Appleton City Council.

Brosman said she’s planning to take her resolution to the legislature where Senator Roger Roth said he is already working on a bill.

Roth said at the end of the day, local communities have to pay their bills and he just wants to make sure it’s fair.

“They’re going to get that money from the commercial side of property or they are going to get money from the residential side of property and if one of those goes down, the other has to go up to make up the difference so I see this as protecting the property owners, the residential property owners in the Fox Valley,” said Roth.