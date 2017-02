Tureks Plumbing isn’t just about fixing pipes. Our family business specializes in plumbing, bathroom remodeling & kitchen remodeling… and great, personal service.

Call today for terrific service from terrific people!

Phone:

(920) 472-4622

E-mail:

info@tureksplumbing.com



Website:

http://www.tureksplumbing.com/

A member of Angie’s List and winner of multiple Best of the Valley awards!