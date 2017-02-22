Bipartisan support for Wisconsin bill helping terminally ill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A proposal that would allow terminally ill patients in Wisconsin to try potentially life-saving drug still under federal review is finding broad bipartisan support in the Legislature.

The bill up for a hearing Wednesday in an Assembly committee has 17 co-sponsors in the Senate and 45 in the Assembly. The measure allows terminally ill patients to try drugs still under investigation by the Federal Drug Administration.

Republican bill sponsors Reps. Pat Snyder and Joel Kleefisch say 33 other states already have “Right to Try” laws.

A similar measure failed to pass last session.