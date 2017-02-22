Brown County Jail fills to crisis level, inmates sent elsewhere at taxpayer expense

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Brown County jail has reached capacity, hitting a crisis level in the last week and forcing the sheriff to send dozens of inmates to another county.

Doing that comes at a cost to taxpayers.

For the third time already this year, Brown County Sheriff John Gossage has run out of room to house inmates inside the county’s jail.

“We’re full. We’re at 94 percent capacity right now,” says Gossage. Last Friday, the jail reached 96 percent capacity, deemed crisis level.

In less than two weeks, overcrowding has forced the sheriff to transfer 30 inmates to the jail in Outagamie County.

It comes with a $225 transport fee each time inmates are moved, plus costs of $40 per day, per inmate to be housed at another jail. The housing adds up to $1,200 per day.

It’s not a new problem. Last year, the county spent roughly $23,800 to send inmates elsewhere.

But less than two months into this year, Gossage says the county has already spent more than half that, $13,600, and jail populations don’t typically peak until summer.

“I think there’s a lot of crime that’s occurring. There’s property crimes that are occurring, and I think when you look at the female component, there’s a lot of females in drug trafficking, property crimes to support drug habits,” he says, adding a recent increase in women being arrested.

Since men and women can’t be housed together, and other jails don’t have room for more women right now, Brown County has to shuffle inmates around and send even more people out.

Last September, the sheriff cautioned the Brown County Board this could happen, recommending a 124 bed expansion to the existing jail, at a cost of roughly $14 million.

The board rejected the idea, opting to instead budget $182,500 for shipping inmates out of the county in 2017.

“What this is, is a Band-Aid,” says Gossage.

The sheriff is concerned the trend will only continue with costs adding up.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says he’s monitoring the situation — and the dollar signs — but isn’t ready to spend money on building.

“I think most of us are going, is there another solution out there? I think there’s a lot of people interested in looking at reform or new strategies that can potentially take some people,” says Streckenbach.

County supervisors, though, tell Action 2 News they are concerned and action may be needed soon.

Next month, the National Institute of Corrections will visit to conduct a free, independent review to study whether an expansion or other programs would best serve the community.