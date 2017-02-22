Catching Sunshine on the Fox

It’s sight never seen before on the Fox River in February.

Hundreds and hundreds of boats drift up and down the river, and Bob Jastromski is ready to join the masses

“I love the circus here, this is a good time,” says Jastromski from Amherst.

And he still can’t believe the weather is why they’re all here, at least a month earlier than normal.

“Unbelievable, who would ever thought February you’d be out on a boat, you never hear of it, you know crazy,” says Jastromski.

Even those struggling to adjust to the record warmth can’t resist joining the action.

“I’m a winter person, I like my snowmobiling and my skiing and everything else, cross country skiing, it’s kind of put a damper on all of it, so come join the zoo,” jokes Norb Milanowski, also from Amherst.

Known as one of the top spring walleye fishing destinations in the country— open water on the Fox River in February is like an early Christmas present.

“I love ice fishing, but I’d rather be in the boat, any time of the year,” says Jeff Bennett from Markesan.

“I was here yesterday, it was just nice to get out, caught a little sunshine, noticed I got home last night, I was feeling rather warm, yeah, so it was nice,” adds Jon Joel from Appleton.

On a day like today, catching sunshine outranks catching walleyes.

There will be plenty of chances for that in the months to come.

This is about creating a memory, and taking advantage of an opportunity, that won’t be forgotten.

“I couldn’t miss this, to tell my grandkids that hey, I was fishing on a boat in February,” says Jastromski.