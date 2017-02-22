Citizen tip leads to drug arrest near Manitowoc school

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – A 28-year-old Whitelaw man was arrested in Manitowoc with $3,000 worth of heroin on him, along with crystal meth, a scale… and an arrest warrant.

Manitowoc Police say a citizen reported two suspicious men near Lincoln High School and Red Arrow Park shortly before noon Wednesday. They were loitering and one appeared to inject himself with a syringe, the caller said.

When police responded, the two men ran. They were caught after a foot chase.

The Whitelaw man had 11 grams of heroin and one-third of a gram of crystal meth, along with other drug paraphernalia. Police say he had an arrest warrant. He’s being held on the Manitowoc County Jail on possible charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver crystal meth, and both charges may be enhanced because they happened within 1,000 feet of a school and a park. He’s also facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and bail jumping.

Police say the second man didn’t have any illegal items on him and was released.