Disqualified wrestler Turriff remains positive

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) – Championships are on the line this weekend at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison.

But De Pere won’t be represented, as was the case at Sectionals last weekend, after most of the team was ruled ineligible due to a scheduling error. The team exceeded the 14-match limit in the regular season.

“I mean it’s been an emotional roller coaster,” said De Pere senior Trevor Turriff.

Turriff was supposed to challenge for a state title this weekend, ranked #3 in his weight class.

But instead he’ll go and watch from the stands.

“Since 7th grade I always wanted to be remembered as a state champ in wrestling,” Turriff lamented. “But now that I can’t accomplish that, I’d like to be remembered for other things.”

Oh, he’ll be remembered. He may not be a state champion. But he’s a champion in terms of poise and class.

“I am who I am today, and they can’t take that away,” Turriff said.

And he will leave De Pere with school records for takedowns and 2-pt near falls.

“It helps to have new goals,” Turriff said. “When my one goal got crushed, I have many others to accomplish. I want to maintain a 4.0 GPA or get into a certain college.”

Trevor had hoped to earn a D1 scholarship with recruiters from Central Michigan and Northwestern watching in the state tournament.

“Most schools pay attention at state, because that’s where the better competition is,” Turriff explained.

Competition in his blood, and he’ll continue his career, even if that means wrestling in Division 3 next year.

The ruling ending Turriff’s high school career came as the worst birthday gift ever. While he was busy celebrating his 18th birthday last Wednesday, the decision was being made. And he got the bad news the next day at school.

“I always like to think that everything happens for a reason,” Turriff said. “Whatever happens is going to benefit me in the long run. Not everything is as bad as it seems. It’s always darkest right before the dawn.”

An admirable response to a exceedingly unfortunate situation. Trevor harbors no ill will towards his coach or AD over the scheduling error. The Red Bird team is a family, and that was even further proved when 2 teammates who were still eligible for Sectional (after missing at least 1 regular season meet) forfeited their spots in solidarity. They’ve all rallied around their leader.