District Attorney attacked for charging 84-year-old with homicide

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – An 84-year-old Oconto County woman is charged with three counts of negligent homicide for a crash that killed her husband and two friends in late 2015. Now, the district attorney is under attack by hundreds of people who say she shouldn’t face any charges at all.

In October of 2015, police say 84-year-old Thelma Yashinsky missed a stop sign in Oconto Falls and drove straight into an oncoming SUV driving at highway speeds.

Yachinsky’s husband and two women who were passengers in her car were all killed. Earlier this month, she was charged with three counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

She was released on a $5,000 bond but was ordered not to drive.

The Oconto County District Attorney says he’s looking at this case exactly like he would any other, but a change.org petition has hundreds of names signing on to rid Thelma Yashinski of charges they call “outrageous, cruel and unwarranted.”

Even family of victims who died in Yashinski’s car wrote letters to the Oconto County District Attorney asking him to drop the charges, saying Yashinski had suffered enough. And Yashinsky’s attorney Brian Maloney sent a statement to Action 2 News explaining their fight.

“What makes the decision by the Oconto County DA especially disgraceful and heartless is that Dolly is 84-years-old, and as a result of this accident, lost her husband of 61 years, as well as two of her close friends.”

Edward Burke, Oconto County District Attorney says, “[The fact that] Ms. Yashinsky is 84-years-old and lost some loved ones and her husband– cannot be the controlling decision whether to charge somebody or not. That in and of itself is discrimination. Where do we draw the line in the future if somebody says they’re 82?”

Burke says the charges took more than a year to file because Yashinsky needed treatment for the severe injuries she suffered as a result of the crash, and he needed to make sure the charges fit the crime.

Now as he’s criticized, he stands by them.

“If it would have been an 18-year-old– okay, if this 18-year-old would’ve run a stop sign without checking the right of way- yes, they would have been charged as well,” he said.

The question of age and driving is frequent at the Aging and Disability Resource Center. John Fritz said, “This [driving] is at the top of the list of the most difficult conversations to have. Most of the time, it’s people 65 to 85, something in there– one of us is likely having some type of conversation about that on a daily basis.”