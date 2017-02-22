February temperature records shattered

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Today is the warmest February day on record in Green Bay.

The National Weather Service says Green Bay hit 62 degrees this afternoon, breaking the previous all-time February record of 61 degrees set back on February 26, 2000.

The temperature shatters the previous record for Feb. 22, which was 58 degrees in 1930.

Other broken records for Feb. 22:

Appleton – 63 degrees (previous record: 59 degrees in 1930)

Oshkosh – 63 degrees (previous record: 62 degrees in 1930)

Milwaukee – 69 degrees (previous record: 68 degrees in 1999)

Winter returns with colder temperatures and snow chances to end the week.