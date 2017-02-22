First responders learning about integrated responses to active shooter situations

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – From the Trestle Trail shooting in Menasha to the San Bernardino terrorist attack in California, active shooter incidents can happen in any community.

A conference happening this week in Fond du Lac is educating law enforcement, fire and EMS on the response.

For the first time in Wisconsin, hundreds of police officers, fire fighters and paramedics are gathering to learn the importance of training together on how they’ll respond to active shooter situations in their communities.

“In active shooter events we realize it’s going to take an integrated response of police, fire, and EMS to increase survivability of victims in these events so it’s important that these three disciplines get together and learn from previous events,” says Special Agent Jay Darin from the FBI.

The Fond du Lac Police and Fire Departments were some of the first in our area to complete the type of training being discussed at the conference.

According to Fond du Lac Police Chief Bill Lamb, “The FBI has done a phenomenal job, nationally, in helping to get the law enforcement community all speaking the same lingo and then helping to integrate law enforcement and fire and EMS to work toward that end and that’s saving lives.”

It’s a concept that the San Bernardino Police Department hadn’t trained in yet, back in 2015, when 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack at a work holiday party. But as a speaker at the conference, Jarrod Burguan, the San Bernardino Police Chief fully understands the benefits of teaching the technique now.

He says, “Believe it or not we had not trained that way, that’s not the exact way we responded that day but I think even in us, in our lessons learned, we see that it’s probably a superior way of responding to these things.”

It’s a way attendes are anxious to take back to the own departments and begin to implement.

Don Olds the Assistant Fire Chief for the Rudolph Fire Department adds, “I think we need to go through more training, we’ve got to ready for this because you never know what’s going to happen. And the more training you do, the better off you’re going to be when it does happen.”