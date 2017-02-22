Four families escape Berlin apartment fire

Berlin, Wis. (WBAY)- An overnight fire destroys an apartment building in Berlin, leaving four families without homes.

The fire happened on Quarry Street, on the Berlin’s east side.

The City of Berlin Police Department says flames had spread throughout the four-unit apartment building by the time fire crews responded about 8:00 Tuesday night.

The neighboring communities of Poy Sippi and Green Lake sent their volunteer firefighters to help Berlin fire crews.

All four families living in the building safely escaped. No injuries are reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the families find temporary housing and assisting with other needs.

In a news release, Berlin Police Department Capt. Kevin Block says, “Berlin is a close knit community and will come together to help these families that suffered this loss.”

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will be helping Berlin police and fire officials look for the cause of the fire.

Action 2 News This Morning will have live reports from the fire scene throughout Wednesday morning.