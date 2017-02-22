Investigators identify adults in crash involving school bus, semi truck

Related Coverage Parents, New London School District react to school bus crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released the names of the adults that were in a crash involving a New London School District bus and a semi truck.

The names of the children that were hurt will not be released.

The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 45 at Givens Road in the Town of Hortonia, located south of New London

The Wisconsin State Patrol will withhold possible citations pending the outcome of the investigation.

SEMI DRIVER:

Woodley A. Scholz, 38, Blue Island, Ill. – Non-life threatening injuries.

SCHOOL BUS DRIVER:

Kenneth George Price, 63, New London – Non-life threatening injuries.

PASSENGER CAR:

Willard W. Hoewisch, 50, Clintonvillle – Non-life threatening injuries.

PASSENGER CAR:

Emily Quinn Kumber, 31, New London – No injuries.

Scholz, the semi driver, was not wearing a seat belt, according to investigators.

All other adults were belted in.

The preliminary investigation shows no drivers involved in the crash are suspected of alcohol use.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the New London school bus carrying 25 students was stopped on State Highway 45 to pick up a student. The bus had its red lights activated and the stop arm out. The driver motioned for the student on the west side of the road to come to the bus.

At that time, the semi truck approached the bus at highway speeds. A witness in one of the passenger vehicles said the semi had passed them and failed to slow and stop for the bus. The investigation states the semi driver appeared to brake at the last moment before it rear ended the school bus.

The impact pushed the school bus across the left center lane where it collided with a car that was stopped for the bus.

A car that had been passed by the semi rear ended the trailer. The semi swerved into the right side and came to rest in a ditch.

Semi driver Scholz was airlifted to ThedaCare Medical Center – Neenah for treatment.

Three students and the bus driver were taken to ThedaCare Medical Center – New London for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The remainder of the students were taken back to school.

State Highway 45 was closed between 7:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m.