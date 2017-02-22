Kids enjoying warmer weather could keep them healthier

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – With Wednesday’s warm weather came plenty of parents taking advantage of it.

It may help keep kids a little healthier too.

Wednesday wasn’t an average February day. There were record high temperatures in Green Bay.

“We’re going to do everything we can outside,” said Katie Patel, who lives in Green Bay.

Dozens of parents were at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary thankful for the weather.

“It was getting a little stressful being inside the house all of the time,” Samantha Miller, De Pere, said.

“They’ve had a ton of energy this winter so we love this little break to get some of that out,” said Patel.

People are excited to get out of the house and spend some time outside and doctors said it’s not a bad thing either.

“We always want our kids to be active they certainly have a lot of energy, so when they can get outside and get some fresh air, that’s never a bad thing,” Dr. Lindsay Deuster, a pediatrician with Prevea, said.

Getting kids outside, and out of the house, may help them from getting sick.

Doctors said winter is the season most kids tend to get sick and right now they are seeing a lot of respiratory illness.

The HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital has admitted 16 kids in the last two weeks for respiratory viruses. That is the most it has in the past two years for a two week period.

“These viruses that are spread through the air can kind of float around a little bit easier in the colder air,” Dr. Deuster said.

Parents said they are happy to take advantage of the weather while they can.

“We saw the forecast so we’re trying to enjoy it today because we won’t have it tomorrow,” said Patel.

“While we can, before it gets cold. and letting the kids go out and kind of enjoy the weather,” Miller said.