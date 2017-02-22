Lawsuit accuses Milwaukee police of illegal stop-and-frisks

IVAN MORENO Associated Press Published: Updated:
sheriffs squad car lights

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union in Wisconsin is accusing Milwaukee police of operating a stop-and-frisk program mostly targeting black and Latino residents who are often detained without cause.

A lawsuit is being filed in federal court Wednesday on behalf of six black and Latino plaintiffs who say they’ve been stopped once or multiple times without a citation or clear explanation for why they are being detained. The lawsuit alleges the citywide stop-and-frisk program is concentrated in areas largely populated by minorities.

Milwaukee police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ACLU has challenged similar police initiatives in Boston and Chicago over racial-profiling concerns. New York halted its stop-and-frisk policy in 2014 after a federal judge ruled it unconstitutional.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s