Lawsuit accuses Milwaukee police of illegal stop-and-frisks

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union in Wisconsin is accusing Milwaukee police of operating a stop-and-frisk program mostly targeting black and Latino residents who are often detained without cause.

A lawsuit is being filed in federal court Wednesday on behalf of six black and Latino plaintiffs who say they’ve been stopped once or multiple times without a citation or clear explanation for why they are being detained. The lawsuit alleges the citywide stop-and-frisk program is concentrated in areas largely populated by minorities.

Milwaukee police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ACLU has challenged similar police initiatives in Boston and Chicago over racial-profiling concerns. New York halted its stop-and-frisk policy in 2014 after a federal judge ruled it unconstitutional.

