Mechanic in Wild Rose lends his keys so stranded driver can make funeral

WILD ROSE, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s a helpless feeling when your car is breaking down.

Todd Steinkamp was experiencing that on his way from Iowa to a funeral in De Pere very early Tuesday morning.

“Pulled off to the side of the road, trying to find a dealership that’s when I pulled into Wild Rose.”

He found Lauritzen Sports and a mechanic named Glenn Geib.

It turned out that a part that allows the wheel rotate easily was grinding on Todd’s car.

“He wanted to know if we had a rental place to get a car, I told him it’d be about three hours or so to get his done by the time I got the parts,” said Todd.

“As the conversation went on it was just a lot of me getting more stressed, you know I needed to make it to this funeral,” said Glenn.

So Glenn reached in his pocket grabbed the keys to his car and handed them to Todd.

“He said put some gas in it, don’t run the emergency lights, and jokingly said it will do a 120 miles an hour if you need to get there quick, it’s a good truck, and I said no I can’t take it, and he said take it,” said Todd.

“He looked burned out like he was tired yet, and it looked like he had a rough night, you know had things on his mind, worried about getting there, that’s about it, looked like he needed some help,” said Glenn.

Todd made it to the funeral and returned the truck later that day.

A day that changed for the good because of Glenn.

“I literally went from just not knowing what to do, stressed out to this is fantastic so it completely lifted my spirits,” said Todd.

“If you give a guy a truck, your truck don’t come back, its an old used truck what are you going to do,” said Glenn.