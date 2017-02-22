Powerball jackpot tops $400 million

(WBAY) – The Powerball jackpot has swelled to $403 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

As it stands, the jackpot is among the top 20 lottery prizes of all time.

Players need to match the five numbers plus the Powerball to win the big prize. Odds of doing that: 1 in 292,201,338.

The winner gets to choose between a lump sum payment or an annuity paid over 29 years. That lump sum payment after taxes is about $244 million. Not too shabby.

Tickets cost $2 a piece.

If no one matches the five numbers and the Powerball on Wednesday, that jackpot will continue to grow for Saturday’s drawing.

The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time topped $1 billion. Drawn in 2016, the prize was split between winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Powerball information: https://www.wilottery.com/lottogames/powerball.aspx