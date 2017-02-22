Powerball jackpot tops $400 million

By Published: Updated:
Powerball-Logo-Generic-11-29-2012

(WBAY) – The Powerball jackpot has swelled to $403 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

As it stands, the jackpot is among the top 20 lottery prizes of all time.

Players need to match the five numbers plus the Powerball to win the big prize. Odds of doing that: 1 in 292,201,338.

The winner gets to choose between a lump sum payment or an annuity paid over 29 years. That lump sum payment after taxes is about $244 million. Not too shabby.

Tickets cost $2 a piece.

If no one matches the five numbers and the Powerball on Wednesday, that jackpot will continue to grow for Saturday’s drawing.

The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time topped $1 billion. Drawn in 2016, the prize was split between winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Powerball information: https://www.wilottery.com/lottogames/powerball.aspx

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s