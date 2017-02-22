Protesters rally outside Speaker Ryan’s Janesville office

Paul Ryan
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Protesters have rallied outside the Janesville office of U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, urging the Republican leader to be more open to people who want to express their policy concerns.

About 70 people gathered outside of Ryan’s office and dropped off postcards addressed to the speaker Wednesday. The Janesville Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kNMIdb) reports the protest focused on complaints by people who say they’ve been unable to contact Ryan’s office.

Ryan’s spokesman has said the office is accepting calls and mail only from 1st Congressional District residents. The protesters say as speaker, Ryan should listen to all Americans.

Ryan visited the Rio Grande valley on Wednesday for a look at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement and prepares to ask Congress to pay for a border wall.

