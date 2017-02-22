Seymour residents invited to meeting on Highway 55 projects

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) – Seymour residents will be able to ask questions about two Highway 55 construction projects.

A public meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Seymour City Hall.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the projects are the reconstruction of the Little Henry Creek box culvert and the proposed resurfacing of Highway 55 from Lake Road to Shady Road.

The Little Henry Creek project, scheduled for summer of 2017, will impact traffic on Main Street in downtown Seymour.

“The culvert is old. It’s at the end of it’s useful life. A portion is deteriorating and at risk for collapsing and impacting the water way,” says Tim Verhagen, project manager.

A building at 207 N. Main Street will be razed during construction.

Traffic will be detoured on Mainline Drive and County G.

The construction project between Lake Road and Shady Road is scheduled for 2018. Work includes replacing culvert pipes and beam guard.

Traffic would be detoured onto County G, Highway 47, and Highway 156.

Residents who cannot attend Wednesday’s meeting can send comments to Verhagen at 944 Vanderperren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304; (920) 362-1267; or by e-mail at timothy.verhagen@dot.wi.gov.