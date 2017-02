KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Six people have been arrested following a drug investigation in Kewaunee County.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects were arrested for dealing prescription medication, heroin, and marijuana within the county.

Arrests were also made for maintaining a drug trafficking place within 1,000 feet of a school and/or park.

The sheriff’s office says more arrests are anticipated.

The investigation was conducted by the Door/Kewaunee Drug Task Force.