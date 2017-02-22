The warmest February day ever

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Wednesday was the warmest day in February in Green Bay since people started keeping track 130 years ago.

The temperature peaked at 65 degrees. That beat the highest temperature for February 22 — 58 degrees — set in 1930. It also bested the previous warmest day for the month, 61 degrees on Feb. 26, 2000.

Green Bay – 65 (old record, 58 in 1930)

Appleton – 63 (old record, 59 in 1930)

Oshkosh – 65 (old record, 62 in 1930)

Stevens Point – 56 (old record, 54 in 1930)

Marshfield – 56 (old record, 54 in 1930)

Wisconsin Rapids – 61 (old record, 57 in 1984)

Green Bay has had six days now in February with temperatures in the 50s or higher. That, too, is an all-time record.

That’s warm. But how does it stack up to all of Green Bay’s weather records?

We consulted with the National Weather Service and a climate expert at UW-Green Bay, and it turns out this warm spell is a big deal.

“This is beautiful weather today is what this is. Very unusual for this time of year,” Steve Meyer said.

Meyer is an associate professor of Geo-Sciences & Meteorology. He says this is unusual compared to normal Wisconsin winters but not so unusual if you just look back at the last year-and-a-half.

“We are 9 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for the month of February. We actually had some months, just three months ago in November we were 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal,” he said.

Meyer added, “Seventeen of 18 of the past months have been 2 degrees Fahrenheit or more above normal. Two degrees Fahrenheit might not sound like a lot to the average person, but in terms of climatology it’s huge.”

He said what’s causing the weather right now is warm air from southeast California taking over our area. He says air from the Canadian Rockies is usually what we deal with each winter.

It was a similar story two years ago when we met Todd Kaempf and his dog Brewer on an unusually warm March day. We ran into them again Wednesday.

“It’s like an extra week of vacation to break up the winter monotony around here,” Kaempf said.

We saw people on the Fox River recreational trail in T-shirts and shorts, but some told us they’d rather be skiing right now than cycling and inline skating.

“Doesn’t seem like Wisconsin at all. Seems like you’re on Spring Break somewhere,” P.J. Koehler of Little Suamico remarked.

“I think for as many people who are complaining about it, you have even more that are very happy to have this weather this time of year,” Meyer offered.