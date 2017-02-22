UW Oshkosh wrestler overcomes tremendous odds to succeed

Oshkosh, Wis. (WBAY)- A wrestler at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh will compete this weekend for a spot at nationals, representing the school for just the third time in 18 years.

Mark Choinski overcame some incredible odds and circumstances to get to this moment.

As a sophomore, Choinski– is already making a name for himself in the world of college wrestling after being one of the few members of the team, from U-W Oshkosh to ever advance to the regional competition with hopes of making it to nationals.

“Wrestling has given me a lot of discipline. It’s definitely kept me on track, and it’s kept me consumed,” said Choinski.

It’s a journey that started in high school for Choinski, who grew up in the Milwaukee area without much of a family bouncing from place to place.

Choinski said, “There was a lot of stuff that was affecting me back at home with the drugs and violence. There’s so much stuff going on, and then having no parental vision or rules or anything like that you can get caught in a little loop there.”

That’s why his coach says he focused on wrestling.

“Before he was even able to attend the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, he had to attend Fox Valley Technical College, which is just right across the river, and he had to get above a 2.0 because he didn’t have the academics coming out of high school to get admitted to the university so I think that helped him understand what it actually took,” said Efraim Ayala, the university’s wrestling coach.

UW Oshkosh is now home to Choinski–who says his dorm room and meal plan at the school— provide a sense of security, he’s never had before.

Choinski said,”Being here at Oshkosh has helped me set my priorities and get away from a lot of things I was facing back at home. Just really helping me out, just way more stability here.”