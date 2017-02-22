Walker’s evangelical Alaskan cruise canceled

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – An Alaskan cruise with evangelical Christians that Gov. Scott Walker promised would be a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience has been canceled.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2lFHM9l ) that Walker’s spokesman Tom Evenson confirmed the August cruise had been called off “due to scheduling issues.”

The tour run by Inspiration Cruises and Tours was to run from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19 and cost between about $1,300 and nearly $3,400. The trip is no longer listed on the tour website.

Walker was to be joined by his wife, first lady Tonette Walker, gospel singer Wes Hampton and Trudy Cathy White, whose father founded Chick-fil-A.

Walker had promised participants would “enjoy nightly inspirational messages about issues that directly impact our society and business climate today.”

