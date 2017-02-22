WIAA moves girls regionals to Thursday due to possible winter storms

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WBAY) — The WIAA announced Wednesday that it has moved some girls basketball regional games from Friday, Feb. 24 to Thursday, Feb. 23 due to possible severe weather.

Games affected so far: (all games are at 7 P.M.)

Division 1

#5 Marshfield at #4 Chippewa Falls

#6 Wausau West at #3 D.C. Everest

#7 Eau Claire Memorial at #2 Eau Claire North

Division 2

#5 Tomah at #4 Rice Lake

#7 La Crosse Logan at #2 Menomonie

#8 Rhinelander at #1 Hortonville

#6 Shawano at #3 New London

Division 3

#6 Baldwin-Woodville at #3 St. Croix Central

Division 4

#9 Auburndale at #1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Division 5

#7 Rib Lake at #2 McDonell Central

#8 Eleva-Strum at #1 Bangor

#6 Columbus Catholic at #3 Newman Catholic

