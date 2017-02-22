WIAA moves girls regionals to Thursday due to possible winter storms

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WBAY) — The WIAA announced Wednesday that it has moved some girls basketball regional games from Friday, Feb. 24 to Thursday, Feb. 23 due to possible severe weather.
Games affected so far: (all games are at 7 P.M.)
Division 1
#5 Marshfield at #4 Chippewa Falls
#6 Wausau West at #3 D.C. Everest
#7 Eau Claire Memorial at #2 Eau Claire North
Division 2
#5 Tomah at #4 Rice Lake
#7 La Crosse Logan at #2 Menomonie
#8 Rhinelander at #1 Hortonville
#6 Shawano at #3 New London
Division 3
#6 Baldwin-Woodville at #3 St. Croix Central
Division 4
#9 Auburndale at #1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Division 5
#7 Rib Lake at #2 McDonell Central
#8 Eleva-Strum at #1 Bangor
#6 Columbus Catholic at #3 Newman Catholic