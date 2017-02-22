Wisconsin GOP leader introduces bill to relax well regulations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The state Senate’s top Republican has introduced a bill that would relax Wisconsin’s high-capacity well regulations.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s measure would allow people to repair, replace or reconstruct wells without approval from the state Department of Natural Resources.

The bill also would require the DNR to evaluate water bodies in the state’s central sands region. The agency would be able to ask the Legislature to adopt special conditions for water withdrawals in the study area if the agency feels they’re necessary to protect streams and lakes.

Lake associations in the study area would be allowed to build high-capacity wells to replenish lakes if water levels have been dropping.

The associations wouldn’t have to pay permit application fees and could get state grants to build the wells.

