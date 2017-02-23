$3.3M settlement for family of teen killed by officer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Relatives of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot by a police officer in Madison, Wisconsin, say they have settled a federal civil rights lawsuit for $3.3 million.

Attorneys for the family of Tony Robinson announced the settlement Thursday. City attorney Mike May was out of the office and did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Robinson family plans to address the media this afternoon.

Madison police officer Matt Kenny, who is white, shot the unarmed 19-year-old in an apartment house after responding to calls about Robinson behaving erratically. Kenny was later cleared of criminal wrongdoing and an internal investigation found he didn’t violate any police policies.

The shooting sparked protests throughout the city and calls for examination of police use of force.

