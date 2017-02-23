Appleton needs idea for “top secret” TV show

By Published: Updated:
Appleton Fox Cities PAC exterior across street great HD 08172012-NEWBUG

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Appleton is going to be featured in a “top secret TV project” and the city is looking for input on what makes Appleton great.

The city is asking for residents to chip in with ideas about what makes Appleton a great place to live, work, and play.

The city did not identify the TV show coming to town, but it did say the program “definitely seeks the unique things that make up a community.”

There are several ways to present your ideas:

City of Appleton Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/appletoncityhall/posts/1280019098730692

Call Appleton Communications Coordinator Chad Doran at (920) 832-5814

Email Chad Doran at chad.doran@appleton.org.

