Behind the scenes at the DOT Traffic Operations Center

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) – Crashes, traffic, bad weather. All these things impact our morning drive. Action 2 News This Morning’s Timesaver Traffic provide a bird’s eye view of road conditions thanks to the Department of Transportation’s live cameras.

We had a chance to see how it all works during a trip to the Department of Transportation’s State Traffic Operations Center in Milwaukee.

“This is our video board. You can see in the middle we’ve got a map of speeds across the state. When we see red up there, red is bad. Green is good,” said Paul Keltner, Wisconsin DOT Traffic Management Supervisor.

The center is one-of-a-kind in the state of Wisconsin.

“You can see we’ve got two operators here, right now, in the control room,” Keltner said. “They’re monitoring the roadways, they’re monitoring alerts that come into the control room, either through radio or electronic dispatch.”

“Drivers are looking for efficient ways and safe ways to get around,” Keltner continues. “If you know about congestion, if you’re aware that there is congestion on the road, you’re able to negotiate your speed so you’re not going full speed into congestion. You’re able to get around it easier–maybe take a different route.”

The DOT has about 420 cameras pointed at highways around the state.

“The video board is intended to create a broad situational awareness of what we’re doing statewide,” Keltner says. “So you can see the speed map in the middle, and the different camera tours around the outside. But there’s other things that affect traffic. Weather. We’re looking at weather in real time. We’re looking at social media in real time. We’ve got a Twitter account that we both put information into and look for information from.”

How do they get speed data?

“So we’ve got a couple of different ways that we get it,” Keltner says. “We have microwave detectors on the side of the road. That’s actually measuring vehicle speeds as they go past–like a policeman’s radar gun.”

The DOT recently entered a partnership with Waze. Waze is an app for your smartphone or tablet that allows you to report and see traffic incidents.

“So you can see our Waze map up there and we’re looking at other kinds of free, online tools like Google Maps to locate incidents that we might not know about,” Keltner says.

The DOT has increased its focus on Northeast Wisconsin in recent years. Five years ago, there were only 25 cameras in this part of the state. Now, there are 73.