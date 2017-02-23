First of 3 armed robbery suspects gets a trial date

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A trial is now set for one of three men accused in a series of armed robberies across Green Bay late last year.

In court Thursday, bond was continued for Hunter Haupt, and his trial was scheduled for May.

Haupt, Dejuan Vales and Effriam Bowers Jr. are all charged in connection to five armed robberies and one theft.

Typically only one robber was seen when gas stations were robbed, until a sixth and final robbery when two men entered the gas station. Witnesses provided information that led police to the suspects.

Bowers will be in court Friday. Vales is scheduled to be in court next week.