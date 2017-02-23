Green Bay Police meet with NWTC students, staff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Police Department was looking again to build community relations by offering “A Place at the Table.”

Thursday’s event at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College marked the second gathering of its kind.

As we reported in October, the department discussed race relations with students and staff.

it came at a time when tensions with police were growing across the U.S.

NWTC students and staff had an opportunity to ask questions and learn about what officers do and what’s demanded of them.

Police Chief Andrew Smith says building community trust is key.

“I think the only way we can really do our job as police officers and do our job here in Green Bay is to really connect with the community, work together with them, have that mutual respect so they are willing to partner with us and work on solving those problems that we have,” Smith said.

The chief said he takes information that’s learned at the meeting to improve the police department.