Grzesk, Sabin Earn Midwest Conference Honors

GRINNELL, Iowa (midwestconference.org) – Two familiar faces highlight the 2017 All-Midwest Conference (MWC) Men’s Basketball Team. Ripon College senior guard Ty Sabin has been named the league’s Player of the Year for the third straight season, while St. Norbert College’s Gary Grzesk was named the Coach of the Year for the fifth consecutive season and the sixth time in his career.

Sabin becomes the first player in conference history to earn Player of the Year honors for three straight years. The senior is the nation’s leading scorer at 29.3 points per game and is second in the country in made field goals with 229, despite ranking 17th in the nation in field goals attempted. Sabin also leads the Red Hawks in made three-pointers (71), made free throws (145), rebounds (5.7 rpg), assists (3.1 apg) and steals (32).

So far this season, Sabin has scored 674 points and his 2,435 career points rank second in conference history. He is currently averaging 25.6 ppg for his career ranks fourth all-time, while his 853 made field goals ranks third. The senior also cracks the top ten in free throws made (461) and field goals attempted (1,622).

Grzesk has led the Green Knights to the top seed in this weekend’s MWC Tournament after they won the regular season crown. St. Norbert is currently ranked 13th in the latest D3hoops.com Top 25 and is 19-4, 16-2 on the season. The Green Knights predicate their success on defense, rebounding and controlling the basketball. They currently rank second in the nation in scoring defense (57.9), 14th in defensive field goal percentage (39.4), 12th in fewest turnovers (254), 19th in assist to turnover ratio (1.37:1), and 23rd in rebounding margin (+7.3).

Cornell College’s Jon Anderson has been named the Newcomer of the Year and also earned Second Team All-MWC honors. Anderson leads the Rams in scoring (16.7 ppg), rebounds (7.7 rpg), blocks (34) and field goal percentage (65.8). His field goal percentage is currently second in all of Division III.

Joining Sabin on the First Team for the second straight season is St. Norbert’s D.J. DeValk. Cornell College’s Corey Davis and Lake Forest College’s Jim Schick were Second Team honorees last season, but elevated their status to First Team in 2017. Grinnell College sophomore Vinny Curta earned his first all-conference recognition as he also garnered First Team plaudits.

St. Norbert’s Ben Bobinski and Ripon’s Brendan McCoy give their teams multiple all-conference honorees as they were named to the Second Team. Monmouth College’s Will Jones and Justin Aluya also earned Second Team distinction.

